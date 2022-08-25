Leeds United TV presenter Rich Williams to host first Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by The Yorkshire Post, the event will take place at the offices of tech giant Flutter, in Leeds city centre, on September 20 and coincides with the city’s wider Digital Festival.

Headline sponsorship comes from medtech giant TPP, with Flutter acting as an event partner and Leeds Digital Festival as its support partner.

Mr Williams said he was delighted to be involved. He said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to get like- minded people in the same place, to discuss how awesome our region is and the amazing work that is going on within the sector.

Rich Williams is to host the event next month

“There’s going to be some great speakers and I can’t wait to hear what the audience will offer in way of their questions too.”

Details of the busy agenda have now been confirmed.

The event will be opened by The Yorkshire Post’s new Business Editor Chris Burn, followed by a welcome to the event by Mr Williams.

Mr Burn said: “I am looking forward to meeting people and finding out more about the tremendous successes within Yorkshire’s tech sector, as well as hearing about the challenges that currently face the industry and some of the potential solutions.

“A packed programme has been arranged by The Yorkshire Post’s events team for what promises to be a fascinating and enlightening day.

“I must add my sincere gratitude to TPP, Flutter and the Leeds Digital Festival for backing this event. Your support and expertise is truly appreciated.

“I look forward to seeing you all next month for what promises to be a tremendous event.”

There will be an introduction by TPP chief executive Frank Hester.

Mr Hester said earlier this year: “I am delighted that the conference this year is taking place in Leeds. I have always thought that there is a great synergy between the binary nature of digital and the black-or-white frankness of Yorkshire people.

“The tech sector here is going from strength to strength and it’s going to be fantastic to showcase it.”

A keynote panel debate on creating a regional digital powerhouse will involve representatives from Sky Bet and Leeds Digital Festival with this followed by breakout sessions on data strategy, using AI and data to protect customers and innovation & funding.

Mr Hester will participate in a panel debate on data and digital healthcare, while other sessions are planned on women in data and skills and talent for the future.

Closing remarks for the event will be delivered by Steve Birch, the CEO of Sky Betting & Gaming.