Leeds yoga studio annuonces major expansion with 'biggest timetable of any independent studio'
Located on Harrogate Road in the heart of Chapel Allerton in North Leeds, Yoga Kula has doubled in size with a new space across two studios.
The expansion has allowed the introduction of a new concept featuring two new studio spaces - The Yin studio and The Yang studio - which between them offer over 70 classes each week. The new facilities also feature dedicated therapy rooms.
Founded in 2011 by Angela Sykes, Yoga Kula now holds two locations in Leeds in Chapel Allerton and the Victoria Quarter.
Ms Sykes, said: "Yoga Kula is more than just a studio – it’s a community. We've always been at the forefront of yoga in the UK and now we are taking things even further to offer cutting-edge classes for all Yogis, with every detail designed with wellbeing in mind.
"I am extremely proud of the Yoga Kula journey over the last 13 years and can’t wait to reveal our stunning new studios and therapy rooms to new and returning members."
Yoga Kula's new studio will launch on September 21 with a free open day.
