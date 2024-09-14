Leeds yoga studio annuonces major expansion with 'biggest timetable of any independent studio'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Harrogate Road in the heart of Chapel Allerton in North Leeds, Yoga Kula has doubled in size with a new space across two studios.

The expansion has allowed the introduction of a new concept featuring two new studio spaces - The Yin studio and The Yang studio - which between them offer over 70 classes each week. The new facilities also feature dedicated therapy rooms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founded in 2011 by Angela Sykes, Yoga Kula now holds two locations in Leeds in Chapel Allerton and the Victoria Quarter.

Leeds-based Yoga Kula doubles in size.

Ms Sykes, said: "Yoga Kula is more than just a studio – it’s a community. We've always been at the forefront of yoga in the UK and now we are taking things even further to offer cutting-edge classes for all Yogis, with every detail designed with wellbeing in mind.

"I am extremely proud of the Yoga Kula journey over the last 13 years and can’t wait to reveal our stunning new studios and therapy rooms to new and returning members."