Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: Application to turn site where 35 bodies removed into car garage

By Andrew Spence
Published 17th Sep 2024, 13:12 GMT
A planning application has been submitted to convert Legacy Independent Funeral Directors’ Hessle Road site into a vehicle repair garage.

The application has been validated by Hull City Council and will now enter consultation process before a decision on the site’s future is made.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors own three sites in East Yorkshire, two in Hull and one in Beverley.

Of the company’s three sites it was the property in question, 171-177 Hessle Road in Hull, where 35 bodies and an amount of human ashes were removed by Humberside police earlier this year.

Flowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Dave Higgens/PA WireFlowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Dave Higgens/PA Wire
Following the removal, all bodies were identified and the relatives of the 35 were contacted.

Hull City Council and East Riding Council have since committed to establishing a permanent memorial for those affected by the incident.

The site in question has previously been home to Heavenly Services, another funeral service provider, which was also investigated by Humberside Police before collapsing in 2021.

If the planning application is successful it will be the end of a distressing chapter the troubled site.

