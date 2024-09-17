Legacy Independent Funeral Directors: Application to turn site where 35 bodies removed into car garage

A planning application has been submitted to convert Legacy Independent Funeral Directors’ Hessle Road site into a vehicle repair garage.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been validated by Hull City Council and will now enter consultation process before a decision on the site’s future is made.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors own three sites in East Yorkshire, two in Hull and one in Beverley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of the company’s three sites it was the property in question, 171-177 Hessle Road in Hull, where 35 bodies and an amount of human ashes were removed by Humberside police earlier this year.

Flowers are left outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull. Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Following the removal, all bodies were identified and the relatives of the 35 were contacted.

Hull City Council and East Riding Council have since committed to establishing a permanent memorial for those affected by the incident.

The site in question has previously been home to Heavenly Services, another funeral service provider, which was also investigated by Humberside Police before collapsing in 2021.