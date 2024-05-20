Legal business Knights expects to achieve full year revenue of around £150m

The group, which has an office in Leeds, said it anticipates full year revenue of around £150.0m, which is an increase of 6 per cent compared to the year before.

David Beech, CEO of Knights, said: "Our people have delivered a good performance during the year. We continued to execute our growth strategy, recruiting high quality talent and driving operational improvements across the business, positioning us well to deliver further growth in FY25."

In the first half of the financial year, the group strengthened its presence in the North of England, with acquisitions in Newcastle and Carlisle, both of which are integrating and performing well. Knights said in a trading statement.