Legal firm appoints senior IT specialist

The legal firm has appointed Andy Clarke as its new chief technology officer

Operating as part of the senior leadership team, Mr Clarke will work alongside CEO, Gary Gallen, and rradar’s board to lead the Hull-based firm's expanding development and IT teams, focusing on driving and implementing rradar’s digital transformation roadmap as part of its five year business strategy.

Mr Clarke will focus on setting the strategic and operational direction for rradar’s client facing and internal technology systems, innovation and infrastructure.

The firm said he brings extensive experience to rradar as a digital, technology, customer transformation and change leader, having served in senior roles within both the public and private sectors.

He has over 15 years' experience driving customer experience improvements at a strategic level to develop digital first customer centric approaches to customer engagement, as well as driving growth, performance, and innovation for his clients.

Mr Gallen said: “I am very pleased that Andy is joining rradar at this critical stage in its development.

"Andy’s breadth and depth of experience with businesses across the UK and in the industry is unmatched and his detailed understanding of business, technology and customers will play an important role in the expansion and growth of rradar as the UK’s leading legal, risk management and business services provider.

"His experience will help rradar to unlock value and opportunity for our clients.”

Mr Clarke said: “When I met with Gary to discuss joining rradar, it really caught my attention.

"The current and future impact it will have on businesses and how they access legal services is truly transformative and the technical skill it is using to build its technology platform is unlike anything I have seen.

“We have a real opportunity here, and I am pleased to lead the Development and IT teams for rradar. We are, in effect, using technology to change a well-established, legal services industry, and it’s very exciting to be a part of that.”