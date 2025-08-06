Legal & General: 'Punchy performance' hailed as firm reveals higher profits and earnings per share

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the first half of 2025, L&G posted a six per cent increase in core operating profit of £859m, with EPS at 10.94p, up nine per cent.

António Simões, CEO, said: "L&G had an excellent six months with core operating EPS up nine per cent, at the top end of our targeted range of six to nine per cent.

“We are growing and making the most of the synergies between our three businesses. Institutional Retirement operating profit is up double digits, and we have written over £5bn of new business at low capital strain.

Legal & General has published new results. Picture: Tim Ireland/PA Wire

"We have seen material progress in Asset Management, with positive annualised net new revenues driving a further increase in our average revenue margin, which is now close to our double-digit ambition. In Retail, our customer base has grown to 12.4m, and workplace pension assets have surpassed £100bn.

"Progress on our strategy is encouraging. We have sharpened our strategic focus with the agreed sale of our US protection business and partnership with Meiji Yasuda for $2.3bn. We have progressed the disposal of assets in our Corporate Investments Unit and are redeploying that capital towards growth. Our investment in Proprium Capital Partners complements our stake in Taurus, strengthening our global real estate platform. Our newly announced partnership with Blackstone improves our competitive position in both Annuities and Asset Management.

"The outlook for our businesses is positive and we are firmly on track to achieve our financial targets. We are delivering on our promise to return more to shareholders with over £5bn in dividends and share buybacks over three years."

Richard Hunter, Head of Markets at interactive investor, said: “This is a punchy performance with Legal & General’s plan clearly coming together. Seen through the longer-term prism in which the group operates, prospects are even brighter.

“Perhaps the shining light for the group is the self-feeding, virtuous circle which is created by its sprawling and largely interconnected businesses. The structure of the group allows the generation of assets through its bulk annuity, or PRT business, to then be managed by other parts of the group.