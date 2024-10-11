Legal Studio marks 10 years of growth with acquisition and two new directors

Legal Studio, a law firm with a vision of creating a better work life balance for lawyers, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the acquisition of Leeds based GC Business Lawyers.

This significant acquisition represents a major milestone for Legal Studio, as they have spent a decade reshaping the legal practice and nurturing a workplace culture focused on collaboration, support, and happiness, where both lawyers and clients can thrive.

Legal Studio has grown organically, from founding member and Chairman Matt Dowell to a team of 34 consultant solicitors.

The latest move builds on a successful acquisition of Kirkburton’s Crew Property Law further strengthening the firm’s corporate law offering, expanding its team of consultant solicitors and enhancing services to clients across the region.

Gary Caplan, Legal Studio CEO Ian McCann, Chairman Matt Dowell and Director Richard Dean

With a unique approach focused on the wellbeing of both lawyers and clients, flexibility, and high-quality service, the firm has transformed traditional legal practice. It provides a modern alternative that allows lawyers to achieve both personal and professional fulfilment.

The acquisition of GC Business Lawyers brings senior corporate solicitor Gary Caplan into Legal Studio’s corporate team.

Gary’s expertise in corporate and commercial property law strengthens the firm’s ability to handle complex transactions, while Legal Studio’s infrastructure will enable him to focus on delivering exceptional service to his clients.

“I’m thrilled to join Legal Studio, where I can continue to serve my clients while benefitting from the comprehensive support the firm provides.

“By Legal Studio taking care of regulatory compliance, insurance and administrative tasks, I can dedicate more time to client work and expand my services,” said Gary.

The addition of Gary complements the recent appointments of Richard Dean and Clare Young as directors, further enhancing Legal Studio’s strength in corporate and commercial law.

Richard Dean, formerly with Ramsdens Solicitors in Huddersfield, brings extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and private equity investments.

Clare Young specialises in wills, trusts, and probate, with a focus on inheritance tax planning and estate administration.

Richard said: “Gary’s experience in corporate law is a perfect fit for our team. His ability to handle complex transactions will enhance our service offering, and we’re excited to collaborate as Legal Studio continues to grow.”

Legal Studio has earned a reputation for offering an alternative to traditional law firms.

Ian McCann, CEO of Legal Studio, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Gary to the Legal Studio family as we celebrate 10 years of redefining legal practice.

“This acquisition strengthens our corporate offering at a time when demand for high-quality corporate solicitors is growing.”

As the firm continues to expand, it remains dedicated to providing a supportive environment where lawyers enjoy work while delivering client focused legal advice.

Ian added: “We believe that happy lawyers are more effective lawyers. Our success is rooted in that belief and driven by the exceptional people at Legal Studio.

“We’re excited for the future as we continue our growth while staying true to our founding principles.”