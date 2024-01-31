Micropub Legends is on Old Market, opposite TJ’s Cafe Bar, and is aimed at people in their 50s, 60s, 70s and beyond.

It has been opened by June Prior – who has worked behind the bar at pubs including the Union Cross, Courtyard and Brown Cow - and is known to many as “Mum”.

She said she wanted to open a pub where people could sit down and enjoy a drink and a chat.

Landlady June Prior, right, with sons Jae Turner, left, and Chris Smith, centre, at Legends micropub, Halifax

Music is played but only from the 50s, 60s and 70s – such as by The Beatles, Elvis, The Rolling Stones and Roy Orbison – and quiet enough for people to talk over and still be heard.

And on Friday and Saturday nights, there is karaoke.

At 69, June may be one of the area’s oldest landladies.

The mum-of-seven, who has 16 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, said: “I wanted to open a place for people of my era.

Legends micropub, Halifax

"I didn’t want flashing lights and bandits. I wanted somewhere where people can sit down and have a chat without loud music playing so they have to shout at each other.”

“The reaction has been brilliant. Everyone who has come in has said it’s nice and I’ve been speaking to everyone who comes in."