Legistlation needed to help small businesses tackle climate change, say 60% of Yorkshire firms

Aldermore’s ‘Green’ SME Index – which tracks businesses’ transition to net zero, found that Yorkshire SME leaders spend about 11.5 hours a year considering their approach to sustainability, investing an estimated total of £7,413, with £3,167 spent on investigating how to be more sustainable and an additional £4,246 on initiatives to make the business more green.

73 per cent of Yorkshire SMEs also think larger businesses need to tackle the issue first.

Nationally, the index found that 13 per cent of UK SMEs have now ‘gone green’, with the number tripling in the last 18 months.

A new study by Aldermore has found that 61 per cent of Yorkshire SME’s feel that strong legislation is needed to support them as they attempt to tackle climate change. Photo: Danny Lawson/ PA.

3.5 million SMEs (65 per cent) are on their ‘green’ journey, but many said they are struggling to implement and understand formal commitments and measurements.

John Carter, commercial director for commercial real estate at Aldermore, said: “We are seeing many businesses become ‘green’ in a relatively small space of time, this is hugely encouraging as SMEs make up the majority of private sector businesses in the UK and as such, they will always be at the heart of our national transition to net zero.

“However, SMEs need more help if we’re going to achieve our ambitious net-zero targets. We can already see that SME business leaders are struggling to fund sustainability initiatives and have not been able to make the formal commitments which will be required for us to really assess the impact of their efforts on our environment.”

Aldermore’s research revealed that 715,000 (13 per cent) UK SMEs qualify as ‘green’, meaning they have put formal measurements and commitments in place which will see them transition to sustainability by 2050.

This number has more than tripled, with only 220,000 (4 per cent) classed as ‘green’ at the start of 2023.

Overall, 3.5 million (65 per cent) UK based SMEs have started on the road to making their business fit for net zero.

One in four SMEs has ‘green intentions’ and is currently assessing its sustainability goals (26 per cent). Meanwhile, one in 14 SMEs (seven per cent) could be described as ‘greening’, being further along in the journey to transition.

On average, SME leaders spend about 18 hours a year considering their approach to sustainability nationally. This saw leaders investing an estimated total of £47,900; £10,827 in investigating how to be more sustainable and an additional £37,073 on initiatives to ‘green’ the business.