Less than half of UK businesses have sustainability targets in place, Grant Thornton research finds

The Grant Thornton International Business Report surveyed 301 mid-sized businesses in the UK and more than 3,700 worldwide.

It found that only 43 per cent of UK mid-sized businesses – defined as having revenue between £15 million and £1 billion per year – have sustainability targets in place.

But this figure is higher than the global average of 39 per cent.

Dan Dickinson shares his expert insight.

British businesses are also above the global average for having sustainability strategies, reporting and policies.

Three quarters of the businesses surveyed, in the UK and globally, agreed that the need to navigate and understand the sustainability requirements of different jurisdictions is a barrier to international business expansion.

Despite these concerns, almost two thirds of the UK businesses surveyed are expecting to maintain or increase their investment in sustainability over the next 12 months. This is above the global and European averages.

Dan Dickinson, Partner and Practice Leader at Grant Thornton UK LLP in Yorkshire and the North East, said there is still work to be done by many firms on improving their approach to sustainability issues.

“Many UK mid-sized businesses have still not taken the key first steps on their sustainability journey, including implementing reporting or setting targets, and this may be because they just don’t know where to start,” he said.

"But these businesses can be key parts of larger global and UK supply chains and may therefore have an important role to play in supporting the net zero and wider sustainability ambitions of their customers.

"Failing to align to their customers’ needs could become a significant commercial risk to them.

"It’s important that businesses act sooner rather than later when it comes to establishing their sustainability and reporting strategy, particularly as the information required and the expectations of stakeholders are only likely to get more demanding and complex.

“It’s clear that concerns around changing regulation and the cost of necessary investment occupy the minds of mid-sized businesses.

"Larger companies should look to work with their mid-market partners and share any lessons learned from navigating regulation, to help reduce risk and improve efficiency.

"We know that having a sustainability strategy can offer a competitive advantage for organisations who get it right, and its impact on brand reputation is clearly a key driver for those already focusing in this area.

"Consumers want to support brands with strong credentials, while investors are increasingly looking for businesses who can demonstrate, and are accountable for, their performance in this area.

"It’s important that businesses are getting the basics right and putting in place strong processes from which to grow.

“The sustainability journey is not a sprint.

"It can take years to perfect a strategy, but the most important action is to take the first step - acting now will give businesses the time to build up their knowledge, engage with stakeholders, secure resource and strengthen their processes.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​