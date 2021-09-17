Letting agent Linley & Simpson grows with another acquisition in Sheffield

Howard Wade, Nick Simpson and Will Linley outside Linley & Simpson’s new Kelham Island branch.

Leeds-based Linley & Simpson has taken over the rental portfolio of independent agency Cactus Living, based in the riverside urban village of Kelham Island.

The deal sees the total number of Sheffield rental properties managed by Linley & Simpson swell by around a third.

It also paves the way for the agency to relocate its Sheffield base from Queen Street into the bigger offices formerly occupied by Cactus on Green Lane.

The Cactus team will all transfer to Linley & Simpson, alongside its founder Howard Wade.

He founded Cactus Living in 2008 as one of Kelham Island’s first lettings and property management companies, before branching out into Sheffield city centre and the suburbs of the South West.

Nick Simpson, CEO of Linley & Simpson, said: “We are delighted to welcome Cactus Living’s clients and all its team members into the Linley & Simpson family.

“This is a great opportunity for us, allowing us to extend our footprint in Sheffield and further progress our ambition of being the number one agency in the district.

“It is a great people fit too, as we welcome a team brimming with the same local Sheffield knowledge, industry insight, and high customer service standards on which we pride ourselves.”

He added: “Between both agencies, we pool almost 40 years of Yorkshire expertise in meeting the needs of tenants and landlords, sellers and buyers.

“This creates a strong platform on which to innovate and strengthen our customer service, as well as expand further through more acquisitions in and around the city.

“As lockdown restrictions ease, this acquisition is a timely signal of our continued confidence in Sheffield and its all-year-round appeal as a place to live, work and study.

“With an ambitious programme of new build, a growing population of well over 550,000 people, an economy worth an estimated £12bn, and world-leading businesses, hospitals and universities, Sheffield is very much on an upward curve.”

Linley & Simpson opened its doors in Sheffield for the first time in December, after acquiring Lewis Wadsworth and Sheffield Residential. Its Sheffield branch will continue to be managed by Kelly Boot.

