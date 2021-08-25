LexisNexis Risk Solutions acquires Leeds-based software firm TruNarrative

An image of one of LexisNexis Risk Solutions' offices

LexisNexis Risk Solutions UK, part of RELX,, has acquired TruNarrative, which provides a cloud-based platform that detects and prevents financial crime and fraud.

TruNarrative will become a part of the business services group of LexisNexis Risk Solutions.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Leeds, TruNarrative is privately owned and has around 45 employees.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions uses data, technology, linking and analytics to improve analysis and risk assessment.

A statement said: “Financial crime compliance solutions from LexisNexis Risk Solutions help companies navigate the increasingly complex regulatory landscape, stay compliant and reduce their risk of fines and reputational damage.”

Rick Trainor, the CEO of LexisNexis Risk Solutions, Business Services, said: “Organisations are seeking solutions that help them comply more easily with evolving regulations and prevent financial crime, so they can focus more on growing their businesses.

"The TruNarrative platform aligns with our financial crime compliance and fraud solutions, since it allows regulated organisations, such as banks, payment companies, non-bank financial institutions and designated non-financial businesses, to orchestrate their end-to-end compliance obligations.”