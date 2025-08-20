Liberty Steel company millions in debt but 'has only £650,000'

The South Yorkshire steel company facing insolvency has millions of pounds’ worth of debt but only £650,000 in its bank account, a specialist insolvency court has heard.

Speciality Steel UK (SSUK), part of the Liberty Steel Group founded by Sanjeev Gupta, employs 1,450 people.

Ryan Perkins, for Greensill Capital, one of the creditors, told a hearing at the Insolvency and Companies Court on Wednesday that restructuring plans have failed and the court has given adjournments “several times”.

He said all the creditors appearing in court have “had enough” and asked the court to issue a compulsory winding-up order.

Mr Perkins also said SSUK owes millions to its creditors, including a £233 million debt to Citibank, while Mr Gupta has only £650,000.

The lawyer told the court: “The company must enter into some form of insolvency process. The only question is the nature of that process.”

Mr Perkins suggested the Government takes over that process, whereas Mr Gupta favours another option.

Marcus Haywood, for SSUK, said a letter from the Department for Business and Trade showed “no firm commitment as to what will happen when this company is wound up today”.

He said there is “substantial risk” that a winding up order made by the court “would be extremely destructive and lead to the erosion of any material value”.

The case will return under a High Court judge on Thursday who will hear evidence on whether the company can continue to trade after a winding-up order, because of its industrial significance.

ICC Judge Sally Barber said: “I am going to adjourn for two weeks to give the petitioner the chance, and the creditors, to file some evidence in seven days, stating what happens the other side of the door.

“There is too much at stake for the court to shoot blind and simply make a compulsory order.”