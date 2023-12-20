Lidl GB is doubling its full-pay maternity and adoption leave from 14 to 28 weeks

Lidl GB has become one of the first supermarkets to introduce 28 weeks full pay for staff on maternity or adoption leave.

From January 1 2024, the discounter will double paid maternity and adoption leave, with staff now benefiting from more than six months of full-pay, up from 14 weeks.

In a statement Lidl said: “The move will not only support parents, but also set a new benchmark for others in the industry to follow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As part of a raft of new employment benefits, the discounter has also announced that it will be introducing paid leave for those undergoing fertility treatment. This will entitle colleagues to two full days of paid leave per treatment cycle, with no limit to the number of cycles within which a colleague can avail of the policy. Meanwhile, recognising the significant impact of pregnancy loss, Lidl has also introduced five days of paid leave for anyone affected by pregnancy loss prior to 24 weeks, inclusive of partners*.

Lidl GB has announced it is doubling its full-pay maternity and adoption leave from 14 to 28 weeks. (Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)

Lidl has expanded its compassionate leave policy, increasing paid leave to 5 days. Stephanie Rogers, Chief Human Resources Officer at Lidl GB, said: "We’re deeply committed to supporting our colleagues, not just in their professional lives but also through personal milestones and challenges. Over the past year, we’ve engaged closely with colleagues to see how we can better support those who are balancing work and family life. While there is always more to be done, these latest enhancements to our family leave policies show our dedication to fostering a supportive and inclusive workplace and reinforce our ambition to be a first-choice employer."