Lidl has revealed plans to invest £500 million as the discount supermarket chain accelerates its expansion across the UK.

The German-owned chain is pushing forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores in the current financial year.

Bosses at Lidl GB said recent UK Government planning reforms are helping to “remove barriers to development” and support its growth ambitions.

The retailer, which has more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales, also published a lengthy list of locations for potential new stores on Monday.

They include almost 80 sites in Yorkshire and the Humber, including 17 potential locations in Leeds, 14 in Sheffield and five across York.

Barnsley, Bradford, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Ilkley and Keighley are also listed among the prospective locations, along with Otley, Penistone, Pontefract, Ripon, Rotherham, Skipton, Tadcaster and Wakefield.

The company has also listed a further four locations locally where it hopes to relocate existing stores, including Bradford, Rotherham and Heckmondwike.

Across the country, Lidl said it is considering hundreds of potential locations for new stores, with these including high street, retail park, and mixed-use town centre sites.

Not all of the sites listed within Lidl’s brochure of potential opportunities will come to fruition.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The sites listed within Lidl’s site requirements brochure indicate areas of interest to Lidl which are desirable for new stores, not new store plans or openings. It represents a long list of potential sites, of which a proportion will eventually be developed and opened as stores.”

The investment and store opening plans represent an acceleration in growth for the brand, having opened 23 over the previous financial year.

Lidl is currently the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chain, according to industry data.

Figures from Kantar earlier this month, suggested that Lidl sales rose by 9.1 per cent over the 12 weeks to March 24.

This has seen it take a 7.8 per cent share in the UK grocery market and move closer to overtaking Morrisons, which is currently the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain.

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.

“As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards 1,000 stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.

“New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.”

Full list of potential locations in our region

Barnsley - Cudworth Barnsley - Hoyland Bolsover ​Bradford - Dudley Bradford - Queensbury ​Bradford – West Bowling Bradford - Wyke Cleckheaton Cleethorpes Cottingham Doncaster – Bessacarr Doncaster - Central Dronfield Elmsall Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe Harrogate - North Harrogate - South Huddersfield - Fartown Huddersfield - Waterloo Hull - Sutton Hull - West Ilkley Keighley Leeds - Beeston Leeds - Chapeltown Leeds - City Centre Leeds - Guiseley Leeds – Harehills Leeds - Headingley Leeds - Horsforth Leeds - Meanwood Leeds - Middleton Leeds - Moorside Leeds - Moortown Leeds - Morley Leeds - Pudsey Leeds - Seacroft Leeds - Weetwood Leeds - Wortley Leeds - Yeadon Market Weighton Otley Penistone Pontefract Ripon Rotherham - Rawmarsh Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley Scunthorpe - West Sheffield - Beauchief Sheffield - Broomhill ​Sheffield - Crystal Peaks Sheffield - Eccleshall Road Sheffield - Ecclesfield Sheffield - Fir Vale Sheffield - Fulwood Sheffield - Gleadless Sheffield - Hillsborough Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough Sheffield - Meadowhall Sheffield - Norton Sheffield - St Mary's Gate Skipton Staveley Tadcaster Totley – Sheffield Wakefield - East Wakefield – North Wakefield – South Wakefield – West Waltham / New Waltham Worksop York - Askham York - Boroughbridge Road York - Clifton York - Fulford York - Hull Road

​

Potential store relocation sites:

​

Bradford - Manchester Road

​Heckmondwike

​Rotherham - Masborough Street