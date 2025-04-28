Lidl reveals dozens of potential new store locations in Yorkshire: Full list of sites in Leeds, Sheffield, York, Hull, Bradford, Barnsley, Doncaster and more

Lidl is considering opening new supermarkets in dozens of different locations across Yorkshire and the Humber, the company has revealed.
By Chris Burn

Head of Business and Features

Published 28th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST

Lidl has revealed plans to invest £500 million as the discount supermarket chain accelerates its expansion across the UK.

The German-owned chain is pushing forward with plans to open more than 40 new stores in the current financial year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bosses at Lidl GB said recent UK Government planning reforms are helping to “remove barriers to development” and support its growth ambitions.

Lidl has revealed plans to invest £500 million as the discount supermarket chain accelerates its expansion across the UK. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA WireLidl has revealed plans to invest £500 million as the discount supermarket chain accelerates its expansion across the UK. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire
Lidl has revealed plans to invest £500 million as the discount supermarket chain accelerates its expansion across the UK. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The retailer, which has more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales, also published a lengthy list of locations for potential new stores on Monday.

They include almost 80 sites in Yorkshire and the Humber, including 17 potential locations in Leeds, 14 in Sheffield and five across York.

Barnsley, Bradford, Harrogate, Huddersfield, Hull, Ilkley and Keighley are also listed among the prospective locations, along with Otley, Penistone, Pontefract, Ripon, Rotherham, Skipton, Tadcaster and Wakefield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The company has also listed a further four locations locally where it hopes to relocate existing stores, including Bradford, Rotherham and Heckmondwike.

Across the country, Lidl said it is considering hundreds of potential locations for new stores, with these including high street, retail park, and mixed-use town centre sites.

Not all of the sites listed within Lidl’s brochure of potential opportunities will come to fruition.

A spokesperson for the company said: “The sites listed within Lidl’s site requirements brochure indicate areas of interest to Lidl which are desirable for new stores, not new store plans or openings. It represents a long list of potential sites, of which a proportion will eventually be developed and opened as stores.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The investment and store opening plans represent an acceleration in growth for the brand, having opened 23 over the previous financial year.

Lidl is currently the UK’s fastest growing supermarket chain, according to industry data.

Figures from Kantar earlier this month, suggested that Lidl sales rose by 9.1 per cent over the 12 weeks to March 24.

This has seen it take a 7.8 per cent share in the UK grocery market and move closer to overtaking Morrisons, which is currently the UK’s fifth largest supermarket chain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Richard Taylor, chief real estate officer at Lidl GB, said: “This level of investment is a clear sign of our ambition.

“As we enter our fourth decade in Great Britain and hurtle towards 1,000 stores, there are still so many parts of the country crying out for convenient access to a Lidl store.

“That’s why we welcome the measures proposed in the Government’s Planning and Infrastructure Bill – they recognise the urgent need to remove barriers to development and support the kind of growth we at Lidl are working towards.

“New Lidl stores mean new jobs, new opportunities for British suppliers, and continued investment into local economies.”

Full list of potential locations in our region

  1. Barnsley - Cudworth

  2. Barnsley - Hoyland

  3. Bolsover

  4. ​Bradford - Dudley

  5. Bradford - Queensbury

  6. ​Bradford – West Bowling

  7. Bradford - Wyke

  8. Cleckheaton

  9. Cleethorpes

  10. Cottingham

  11. Doncaster – Bessacarr

  12. Doncaster - Central

  13. Dronfield

  14. Elmsall

  15. Goldthorpe / Thurnscoe

  16. Harrogate - North

  17. Harrogate - South

  18. Huddersfield - Fartown

  19. Huddersfield - Waterloo

  20. Hull - Sutton

  21. Hull - West

  22. Ilkley

  23. Keighley

  24. Leeds - Beeston

  25. Leeds - Chapeltown

  26. Leeds - City Centre

  27. Leeds - Guiseley

  28. Leeds – Harehills

  29. Leeds - Headingley

  30. Leeds - Horsforth

  31. Leeds - Meanwood

  32. Leeds - Middleton

  33. Leeds - Moorside

  34. Leeds - Moortown

  35. Leeds - Morley

  36. Leeds - Pudsey

  37. Leeds - Seacroft

  38. Leeds - Weetwood

  39. Leeds - Wortley

  40. Leeds - Yeadon

  41. Market Weighton

  42. Otley

  43. Penistone

  44. Pontefract

  45. Ripon

  46. Rotherham - Rawmarsh

  47. Rotherham - Wickersley / Bramley

  48. Scunthorpe - West

  49. Sheffield - Beauchief

  50. Sheffield - Broomhill

  51. ​Sheffield - Crystal Peaks

  52. Sheffield - Eccleshall Road

  53. Sheffield - Ecclesfield

  54. Sheffield - Fir Vale

  55. Sheffield - Fulwood

  56. Sheffield - Gleadless

  57. Sheffield - Hillsborough

  58. Sheffield - Holbrook / Mosborough

  59. Sheffield - Meadowhall

  60. Sheffield - Norton

  61. Sheffield - St Mary's Gate

  62. Skipton

  63. Staveley

  64. Tadcaster

  65. Totley – Sheffield

  66. Wakefield - East

  67. Wakefield – North

  68. Wakefield – South

  69. Wakefield – West

  70. Waltham / New Waltham

  71. Worksop

  72. York - Askham

  73. York - Boroughbridge Road

  74. York - Clifton

  75. York - Fulford

  76. York - Hull Road

Potential store relocation sites:

Bradford - Manchester Road

​Heckmondwike

​Rotherham - Masborough Street

​Scunthorpe

Related topics:LidlYorkshireYorkDoncasterBradfordHumberBarnsleyHullSheffieldLeeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice