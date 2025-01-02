Lidl's sales increased by 7 per cent over ‘record’ Christmas trading period

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The discount supermarket chain revealed that sales increased by 7 per cent year-on-year, as turnover surpassed £1bn over the four weeks to December 24. It said it was a “record” festive period for the retailer.

The figures represent continued solid growth at the retailer, which grew its share of the UK grocery market in 2024 as it attracted more shoppers and opened more stores.

In December, industry analysts at Kantar reported that Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer over the past quarter, as it closes in on Morrisons’ position as the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group.

