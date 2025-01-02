Lidl's sales increased by 7 per cent over ‘record’ Christmas trading period
The discount supermarket chain revealed that sales increased by 7 per cent year-on-year, as turnover surpassed £1bn over the four weeks to December 24. It said it was a “record” festive period for the retailer.
The figures represent continued solid growth at the retailer, which grew its share of the UK grocery market in 2024 as it attracted more shoppers and opened more stores.
In December, industry analysts at Kantar reported that Lidl was the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar grocer over the past quarter, as it closes in on Morrisons’ position as the UK’s fifth largest supermarket group.
Nevertheless, the latest festive performance reflected slower growth than the 12 per cent increase in sales over the same four week period a year earlier, when it also benefited from higher food and drink inflation. Lidl GB said on Thursday that it welcomed almost two million more customers than ever before over the key festive season. It said it sold more than 16 million pigs in blankets and eight million stuffing balls over the period.
