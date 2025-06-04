Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friends Hanna Pumfrey, a mum of one from Knaresborough, and Hannah Thomson, a mum of two young boys from Harrogate, said they launched Life Postpartum after they spotted a significant gap in postpartum care the first 12 months after they had their own children.

The company provides a health and wellbeing subscription service developed specifically to support mothers with their emotional, physical and nutritional requirements post-birth, as well as provide access to expert, midwife-led baby advice.

One in 10 new mums experience mental health challenges including postnatal depression up to one year after giving birth, according to NHS online, while 2020 research from St Mary's University found that more than 73 per cent experience nutritional depletion after having a baby.

Hannah Thomson and Hanna Pumfrey(left to right), founders of Life Postpartum.

Speaking on how the new brand was established, Ms Pumfrey said: “A lot of new mums experience a whole range of emotions after they have a baby, but until I had my daughter in 2023, I didn’t appreciate just how much of a rollercoaster early motherhood can be.

"Truly no-one tells you just how hard those early months sometimes are.

“One of the things that shocked me most about this time in my life is the lack of support and places to turn to when you’re finding it tough - there were a number of times when I’d be up in the night with my baby not knowing which way to turn for guidance.

“I know that Hannah experienced similar feelings, and we started talking about how great it would be to introduce a new platform for women to use in those intense early days after becoming a mum that is trusted and approved by experts - and so, Life Postpartum was born.”

The company provides subscription-based membership packages which aim to provide women with tailored exercise and rehabilitation plans and recipes, as well as advice on key topics like pelvic floor recovery, hormonal analysis and reporting, all of which is specially personalised to the postpartum stage they are in.

The information is compiled by a team of postpartum-specialised physiotherapists, clinical psychologists, nutritionists, personal trainers and hormone specialists.

Ms Thomson added: “The postpartum period is such a transformative time, I couldn’t believe just how little comprehensive support for mums there is out there for this profound life stage.

“This is why we’ve launched Life Postpartum, to help mothers feel more supported and understood, leading to healthier, more balanced experiences of early motherhood. After all, a healed, replenished mother provides the essential foundation for her newborn to flourish.