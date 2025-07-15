Life sciences business ProBiotix delivers 'solid' first half performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ProBiotix, which develops probiotic formulations for use in food supplements and nutraceuticals, saw its gross revenue increase by 33 per cent to £1.34m in the six months ended June 30 2025, according to numbers from its unaudited management accounts.

The group said its current order book was at a record level “which augurs well” for the second half of the year.

Steen Andersen, CEO of Wakefield-based ProBiotix, commented: "We are delighted with our first half performance, which continues to demonstrate strong momentum in the business, and leaves us well placed to continue our growth throughout the rest of the current financial year and beyond.

The life sciences business ProBiotix said it had delivered a solid performance in the first six months of 2025 with all of its "key financial metrics ahead of budget".

“We continue to innovate, as evidenced by the launch of two new menopause-focused women's health concepts at the recent Vitafoods Nutraceutical Trade Show in Barcelona.

"The new products have gained positive feedback, with several commercial projects already initiated with customers.

“Global demand for probiotics continues to grow, largely driven by a combination of lifestyle, health and demographic factors.

"Set against this, we enter the second half of the year with a strong pipeline of new business opportunities, a record order book and a balance sheet which can fully fund our growth aspirations."

In the trading update, ProBiotix Health said: “During the period our partnership agreement with Kemin China Technology Co. Ltd has developed well, with the first orders now delivered and further repeat sales expected.

"We are also gaining traction with our recently announced partnership with TopHealth in South Korea, which has been buoyed by a product launch of CholBiome X3 by leading pharmacy influencer network PBros, which should augment further growth in the country. Additional products are planned for 2026.”

The group said its business in the US continues to move at pace.

The statement added: “The leading brand, Life Extension, launched its LPLDL based ‘young gut’ product online and nationwide across a number of drugstore chains, in June.