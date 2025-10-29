Lifted Women Angels Conference to return to Leeds next year

Lifted Ventures has announced the return of the Lifted Women Angels Conference, set to take place place early next year in Leeds.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 16:45 GMT

Set to take place on Friday 30 January 2026 at Aspire, in Leeds city centre, the conference aims to celebrate and empower women in early-stage investing, while also “reinforcing the North’s growing position as a hub for women-led investment and innovation”.

Jordan Dargue, co-founder of Lifted Ventures, said: “Increasing the capacity of women in angel investing is key to unlocking more capital for female founders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“By supporting, educating and empowering potential women investors, we can build a more inclusive and dynamic investment landscape that benefits everyone.”

Left to right: Helen Oldham and Jordan Dargue, co-founders of Lifted Ventures.placeholder image
Left to right: Helen Oldham and Jordan Dargue, co-founders of Lifted Ventures.

Following the event’s sold-out 2025 debut, the conference has this year expended into a larger city-centre venue.

Helen Oldham, co-founder of Lifted Ventures, said: “Our goal is to demystify angel investing and show women that they already have what it takes to become successful investors.”

Related topics:LeedsNorth
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice