Lifted Women Angels Conference to return to Leeds next year
Set to take place on Friday 30 January 2026 at Aspire, in Leeds city centre, the conference aims to celebrate and empower women in early-stage investing, while also “reinforcing the North’s growing position as a hub for women-led investment and innovation”.
Jordan Dargue, co-founder of Lifted Ventures, said: “Increasing the capacity of women in angel investing is key to unlocking more capital for female founders.
“By supporting, educating and empowering potential women investors, we can build a more inclusive and dynamic investment landscape that benefits everyone.”
Following the event’s sold-out 2025 debut, the conference has this year expended into a larger city-centre venue.
Helen Oldham, co-founder of Lifted Ventures, said: “Our goal is to demystify angel investing and show women that they already have what it takes to become successful investors.”