Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set to take place on Friday 30 January 2026 at Aspire, in Leeds city centre, the conference aims to celebrate and empower women in early-stage investing, while also “reinforcing the North’s growing position as a hub for women-led investment and innovation”.

Jordan Dargue, co-founder of Lifted Ventures, said: “Increasing the capacity of women in angel investing is key to unlocking more capital for female founders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By supporting, educating and empowering potential women investors, we can build a more inclusive and dynamic investment landscape that benefits everyone.”

Left to right: Helen Oldham and Jordan Dargue, co-founders of Lifted Ventures.

Following the event’s sold-out 2025 debut, the conference has this year expended into a larger city-centre venue.