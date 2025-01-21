Lifting and inspection firm record highest turnover in 70 years
Towne Lifting and Testing said the achievement highlighted the growing trust customers place in its services as well as the dedication of its staff.
It highlighted its key achievements in 2024 as expanding the company’s global reach by serving close to 600 customers across 16 countries while also inspecting hundred thousands of items for safe use and serving over 4,000 orders
Director Thomas Towne said: “We extend our gratitude to our customers and suppliers worldwide for their support. 2024 was a record-breaking year also shows the commitment, hard work and professionalism of the Towne staff members.
“We look forward to continuing our growth and delivering exceptional value this year and beyond.”