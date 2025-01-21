Lifting and inspection firm record highest turnover in 70 years

A leading UK provider of lifting and testing services, which has its head office in Hull and offices in North East, has recorded the highest turnover in over seven decades of the company’s existence.

Towne Lifting and Testing said the achievement highlighted the growing trust customers place in its services as well as the dedication of its staff.

It highlighted its key achievements in 2024 as expanding the company’s global reach by serving close to 600 customers across 16 countries while also inspecting hundred thousands of items for safe use and serving over 4,000 orders

Director Thomas Towne said: “We extend our gratitude to our customers and suppliers worldwide for their support. 2024 was a record-breaking year also shows the commitment, hard work and professionalism of the Towne staff members.

“We look forward to continuing our growth and delivering exceptional value this year and beyond.”

