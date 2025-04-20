Lime Solicitors joins Child Brain Injury Trust’s legal panel

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lime Solicitors has been appointed to the Child Brain Injury Trust’s (CBIT) legal panel. The trust, established in 1991, provides emotional, practical and legal support to families who are facing challenges following a child’s brain injury. The charity helps families with guidance on education rights, medical care, welfare benefits and financial security.

Lime Solicitors will be primarily supporting families in Leeds, providing a point of contact for families in Yorkshire, a spokesman said.

As part of the partnership, Lime Solicitors will offer legal advice to families affected by childhood brain injury.

Vicky Blodwell and Martin Usher of Lime Solicitors. Serious injury law firm Lime Solicitors has been appointed to the Child Brain Injury Trust’s (CBIT) legal panel. (Photo supplied by Lime Solicitors)

The firm will work with the charity’s childhood-acquired brain injuries coordinators, who provide emotional and practical support from the point of injury and through the recovery process.

Emma Harpur, legal support partnership manager at the Child Brain Injury Trust, said: “Every family affected by childhood-acquired brain injury deserves to feel informed, supported and empowered.

" Our new legal support service brings together expert legal partners and our dedicated coordinators to provide fully integrated support – always in the family’s best interests.”

Vicky Blodwell, serious injury partner at Lime Solicitors, said: “We are honoured to join the Child Brain Injury Trust’s legal panel and support the incredible work they do for families dealing with the aftermath of childhood brain injuries.

"The effects of such an injury are life-altering, and it is essential families have access to the right legal guidance to secure the best possible outcomes.

“We are committed to making a difference by providing compassionate, expert legal support, and we look forward to collaborating with CBIT to help families rebuild their lives.”

Martin Usher, head of serious injury at Lime Solicitors, added: “We take a collaborative and holistic approach to supporting those affected by childhood-acquired brain injuries and their families.

"We take great pride in being a trusted legal partner of CBIT as our ethos and approaches are closely aligned.”

The appointment builds upon Lime Solicitors’ long-standing support for CBIT, which includes sponsoring and taking a leading role in the organisation of the annual CBIT Games. It also adds to the firm’s partnerships and work with other charities, including The Katie Piper Foundation, the Spinal Injuries Association, RoadPeace and Derbyshire Blood Bikes.