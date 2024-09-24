Lincoln & York: Major milestone as coffee roaster reaches its 30th year in business with plans to double in size

Lincoln & York was established in 1994 by founders James Sweeting and Simon Herring, who began hand roasting coffee beans in a garden shed.

It is now one of the UK’s largest independent coffee roasters, roasting 9,000 tonnes of coffee a year for major high-street chains, independent coffee shops and retailers nationwide from its 6000sq ft facility in Brigg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Sweeting, the founder of the business, said: “When the business was first established, many of the coffee shops that line our high streets today simply didn’t exist. As coffee culture exploded throughout the 90s, we had to scale, grow and adapt with our customers’ businesses and the growing demand from consumers for great quality coffee.

Brigg-based private label coffee roastery, Lincoln & York is celebrating a major milestone as the firm reaches its 30th year in business.

“We now supply over 150 customers across the hospitality and retail space with 9,000 tons of coffee every year, the equivalent of around 80 million cups. So, although you may have never heard of Lincoln & York, we’re really proud that over the last 30 years the majority of UK coffee drinkers will have enjoyed our coffee.”

Over the past 30 years, the firm has built a team of 90 employees.

The company now plans to double its size by 2026.

Lincoln & York managing director, Ian Bryson, said: “There’s no doubting how far we’ve come in a relatively short space of time and our growth has been testament to the hard work and passion of the team, who join us in our celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having grown consistently for the past 30 years, we now have ambitions to double the business by 2026. This growth will of course be supported by continued investment in the roastery, including a £1m investment this year.