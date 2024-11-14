Linguists pursue claim over work status with support from law firm Leigh Day

Around 140 linguists, interpreters and translators who carry out work for the Yorkshire-based language technology and services company thebigword are pursuing a claim for worker status with support from the law firm Leigh Day.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to thebigword, the interpreters and translators are currently classified as self-employed independent contractors.

Leigh Day argues that they should have the same rights as workers because of the nature of their working relationship with thebigword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The main lawyer on the case, Gabriel Morrison, a senior associate at Leigh Day, who specialises in employment and discrimination cases, said: “thebigword is a major global business, which through its language services recognises the importance of connecting people”.

The claimants are claiming worker status or agency worker status against thebigword for the purposes of the Employment Rights Act 1996, National Minimum Wage Act 1998 and the Working Time Regulations 1998. A company spokesperson from thebigword said: “We have a great partnership with our linguists, who overwhelmingly enjoy the working arrangements we have with them." (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

He added: "That connection is only possible through the services of our clients, and their claim aims to make sure they get the paid holiday and national minimum wage they are entitled to.”

Mr Morrison has advised and litigated in both individual and trade union disputes, with a particular emphasis on multi-party actions. He has also advised on matters related to holiday pay and breach of contract.

A spokesman for Leigh Day told The Yorkshire Post that the claim is being pursued via a Leeds employment tribunal for the claimants to be paid holiday pay and national minimum wage for the period that they are logged into various apps operated by thebigword.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The claimants are seeking compensation for all the missed holiday pay and hours worked under the national minimum wage, and, for those who are still carrying out work for Leeds-based thebigword, holiday pay and national minimum wage for future work, Leigh Day said.

The claimants are claiming worker status or agency worker status against thebigword for the purposes of the Employment Rights Act 1996, National Minimum Wage Act 1998 and the Working Time Regulations 1998.

They claim that at no stage are, or were, the claimants operating as independent contractors in their relationship with thebigword, nor were the respondents clients or customers of the claimants.

The claimants claim that thebigword failed to pay them holiday pay; failed to pay them at least the National Minimum Wage and failed to provide them with a written statement of particulars of employment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A company spokesperson from Leeds-based thebigword said: “We have a great partnership with our linguists, who overwhelmingly enjoy the working arrangements we have with them.

“Our contracts are reviewed by leading employment lawyers who confirm they are entirely appropriate for self-employed freelances. Our linguists can work around family and caring commitments, as well as religious holidays, set their own hourly rates and work for others as desired.”

“There are considerable benefits to the current working arrangements which our people appreciate and understand. These would be put at risk should this claim receive support.”

thebigword group is a major language technology and services company, offering translation, interpretation, and localisation solutions in more than 250 languages to clients worldwide.