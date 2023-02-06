Listed building in Leeds to host new events hub as demand surges for business space

A listed building in Leeds is to host a new events hub as demand surges for business space.

The flexible workspace provider, Wizu Workspace, has officially launched its new Park Place event suite in Leeds city centre.

The new space, which caters for up to 50 guests in a variety of layouts has its own private bar, courtyard entrance, additional boardroom, plasma screens and a private catering kitchen.

Tom Almas, co-founder and CEO of Wizu, said: “Many businesses, especially those who’ve adopted more flexible office arrangements post-Covid, have realised how crucial it is to create regular opportunities for staff to come together, in order to strengthen team bonds and productivity.

He added: “Companies are finding that, despite the benefits that flexible and remote working offers, there can be a negative impact on team morale and mental health, especially for the younger workforce, so we’ve seen a sharp rise of enquiries for this kind of flexible business space, particularly for team building events and company announcements.”

“We’re excited to launch this new collaborative, inspiring space which caters to this growing need whilst also offering an additional benefit to existing Wizu members.”

