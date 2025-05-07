Lister Horsfall: Historic jewellery business expands Halifax showroom

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The family-run business, which was founded in 1902, used the NatWest funding to buy two units close to its premises in the Corn Market and expand operations. New solar panelling has been installed as part of the redevelopment.

A spokesman said: “The expansion of the town centre site includes a new workshop and service centre, and a dedicated showroom for Rolex watches. Six jobs have also been created.”

The business also has a showroom in Ilkley.

Nick Horsfall, Director of Lister Horsfall said: “The expansion of our Halifax showroom cements our continued commitment to the community which we have been a part of for over a century."