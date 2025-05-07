Lister Horsfall: Historic jewellery business expands Halifax showroom
The family-run business, which was founded in 1902, used the NatWest funding to buy two units close to its premises in the Corn Market and expand operations. New solar panelling has been installed as part of the redevelopment.
A spokesman said: “The expansion of the town centre site includes a new workshop and service centre, and a dedicated showroom for Rolex watches. Six jobs have also been created.”
The business also has a showroom in Ilkley.
Nick Horsfall, Director of Lister Horsfall said: “The expansion of our Halifax showroom cements our continued commitment to the community which we have been a part of for over a century."
Mark Forsyth, Senior Relationship Manager at NatWest, said: “It’s an exciting time for Nick and Lister Horsfall as a new showroom opens in Halifax. We work collaboratively with customers to support their growth goals and business plans. Lister Horsfall is committed to the local community and this latest investment demonstrates our shared ambition in supporting business growth.”
