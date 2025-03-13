Little Lotus: Fresh Japanese cuisine chain to open restaurant in Merrion Centre, Leeds

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Little Lotus, a Yorkshire-based casual fast-restaurant chain, is set to open its latest venue at the Merrion Centre in Leeds this spring.

The new restaurant will be on Merrion Way, directly opposite the 13,500-capacity first direct Arena.

A spokesman said: “The new venue will feature a 2,518 sq. ft. dining area spread across two floors. Customers will be able to enjoy quick-service dishes to go or dine in the restaurant. The venue will create six full-time and eight part-time jobs.”

An Chu, Operations Manager at Little Lotus said. “Leeds has always been a city we’ve wanted to be in, and we are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to open at the Merrion Centre. The centre’s community focus made it the ideal choice. We look forward to offering fresh, delicious meals and welcoming the people of Leeds into our restaurant for a unique dining experience.”