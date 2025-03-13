Little Lotus: Fresh Japanese cuisine chain to open restaurant in Merrion Centre, Leeds
Little Lotus, a Yorkshire-based casual fast-restaurant chain, is set to open its latest venue at the Merrion Centre in Leeds this spring.
The new restaurant will be on Merrion Way, directly opposite the 13,500-capacity first direct Arena.
A spokesman said: “The new venue will feature a 2,518 sq. ft. dining area spread across two floors. Customers will be able to enjoy quick-service dishes to go or dine in the restaurant. The venue will create six full-time and eight part-time jobs.”
An Chu, Operations Manager at Little Lotus said. “Leeds has always been a city we’ve wanted to be in, and we are thrilled to finally have the opportunity to open at the Merrion Centre. The centre’s community focus made it the ideal choice. We look forward to offering fresh, delicious meals and welcoming the people of Leeds into our restaurant for a unique dining experience.”
Lynsey Clarke, Asset Manager at Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS), the owners of the Merrion Centre, added: "As a hub for international cuisine, we take pride in offering a range of dining options, and this exciting new addition will further complement our ever-growing food and beverage offering. Little Lotus will contribute to our growing reputation as a diverse and dynamic place to shop, eat, drink and be Merrion."