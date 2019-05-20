Little People Nurseries in Leeds celebrates 30th anniversary

A family-run nursery chain is celebrating its 30th anniversary this month.

Leeds-based Little People Nurseries has cared for over 3,000 children and trained over 200 nursery nurses across its five nursery sites over the last three decades.

The business was founded by Marguerite Hallas in 1989 in a converted Edwardian manor house in Stanningley, which is still a Little People nursery today.

Ms Hallas said: “I’d worked in council-run nurseries but when I had my own children there was a real shortage of private nurseries in the area so I decided to start my own.

“On the first day, I was full of excitement about what I was going to do with my 12 children - painting, sand, water play, lots of stories to be read.

“Although the children had different needs, all they wanted was your time and attention, so that is what I gave them and we grew from there. Those principles still hold strong today.”

Little People Nurseries employs 120 people and provides childcare for over 600 families.

Vicky Hallas-Fawcett, owner of Little People Nurseries, said: “It was fantastic to celebrate 30 years of the business that my mum founded with so many children, staff and parents, old and new. It is such an achievement to reach 30 years in business, and we’re so proud to have made, and be making, a difference to families lives across Leeds and Heckmondwike.”