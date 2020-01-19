Littlefish to create 150 jobs at Steel City House in Sheffield

IT Services and consulting business Littlefish has committed to creating up to 150 jobs in Yorkshire in 2020 after opening a new office in the region.

The Nottingham-headquartered firm has opened a new service centre in Steel City House in Sheffield as part of its expansion programme.

Littlefish has customers across six continents and works in seven languages.

The Sheffield office will offer a range of services from assistance with managing IT and cyber security to cloud services and IT consultancy.

Steve Robinson, chief executive and co-founder at Littlefish said: “The decision to expand our footprint in the UK and open a second major service centre here in Sheffield was due to the exceptional levels of digital talent in the city and the surrounding areas, the fantastic transport links, and the superb universities, but also because Sheffield is a creative and vibrant city that we feel has a huge amount to offer our people”.

To celebrate its launch in Sheffield, Littlefish will be holding an ‘open house’ event in the coming weeks. Details to be confirmed.

Mr Robinson added: “It will be a real pleasure to meet new and existing customers along with suppliers, partners, colleagues and potential colleagues to celebrate the commitment we have made in Sheffield and of course in the long-term success of Littlefish.”