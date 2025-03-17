Live & Breathe and Morrisons launch Nutmeg on TikTok

Morrisons, along with leading creative agency, Live & Breathe, today announce the launch of Morrisons’ clothing brand, Nutmeg, on TikTok. The new channel aims to boost the brand’s growth, awareness and relevance among fashion consumers.

After growing Nutmeg’s Instagram followers by 20% last year, Live & Breathe wanted to replicate this success on TikTok. Through a strategy designed to expand the brand to new audiences, engage and nurture existing customers and ultimately convert scrolls into footfall, the TikTok channel aims to show audiences what Nutmeg has to offer in budget-friendly fashion. The content is designed to create a feeling of community with viewers.

The launch will begin with a content stream designed to engage a TikTok audience, that expects to be entertained first and sold-to second. The brand will work with brand ambassadors on TikTok to deliver messages of budget-friendly fashion and thoughtful personality.

Shauna Cook, Senior Social Media Manager, L&B said: “The new Nutmeg TikTok channel will expand the brand’s reach, connecting it to more budget-friendly fashion buyers than ever before. The strategy focuses on the power of brand ambassadors on TikTok, combining owned channel content with recognisable voices in the space. Our aim with this strategy is for viewers to talk about Nutmeg, buy Nutmeg and love Nutmeg. We’re very proud of the hard work of the Nutmeg team to get the channel up and running and will hopefully be reporting some fantastic engagement results soon.”

The new channel will help the brand stand out to its new and existing fanbase.

Megan Fisher, Marketing Manager, Morrisons adds: “We’re very excited to be launching our clothing brand Nutmeg on TikTok. We know that lots of our customers are using the channel for their fashion inspiration and we look forward to sharing our latest collection with them.”