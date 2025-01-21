Live & Breathe launches the happy egg co.’s 2025 campaign
Led by Live & Breathe’s Creative Director, Gary Jacobs, the campaign celebrates the values that set the happy egg co. apart: its dedicated farmers, their above-and-beyond care, and, of course, the happy hens. To bring these elements to life, the team created a bespoke song, in conjuction with Mining Music, that echoes the joy and pride behind the brand. With a heritage of using music in its ads, this time the happy egg co. has gone one step further, crafting an original tune to amplify its message of happiness and quality, connecting welfare on the farm to delicious moments at home.
The campaign will be going live on 20th January and will be across BVOD, radio, OOH, social platforms Meta and Pinterest, and digital platforms YouTube and CTV.
Emma Singleton Production Director, L&B Studios said: ““Live & Breathe & L&B Studios were delighted to partner with the happy egg co. to deliver their new 2025 TV, radio, digital & OOH campaign. From concept through to production, this campaign focuses on welfare and taste, showing customers how extra effort from the happy egg co farmers translates to tasty eggs”
Anita Nutchey, Head of Marketing & Innovation, Noble Foods added: “The creative partnership with Live & Breathe has been incredibly rewarding. This campaign is a perfect representation of our commitment to both hen welfare and exceptional taste. By showcasing the tangible benefits of our farmers' dedication, we’re excited to not only educate consumers, but continue the happy egg co.'s position as a true leader in the free-range egg category. We’re proud to share this story, and we can’t wait for the UK to experience it.