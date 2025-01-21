Live & Breathe launches the happy egg co.’s 2025 campaign

Leading creative agency, Live & Breathe, today announces its ‘Happy Hens Lay Tasty Eggs’ campaign with the happy egg co., owned by Noble Foods, to continue its position as the number one free-range egg brand.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Live & Breathe’s Creative Director, Gary Jacobs, the campaign celebrates the values that set the happy egg co. apart: its dedicated farmers, their above-and-beyond care, and, of course, the happy hens. To bring these elements to life, the team created a bespoke song, in conjuction with Mining Music, that echoes the joy and pride behind the brand. With a heritage of using music in its ads, this time the happy egg co. has gone one step further, crafting an original tune to amplify its message of happiness and quality, connecting welfare on the farm to delicious moments at home.

The campaign will be going live on 20th January and will be across BVOD, radio, OOH, social platforms Meta and Pinterest, and digital platforms YouTube and CTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emma Singleton Production Director, L&B Studios said: ““Live & Breathe & L&B Studios were delighted to partner with the happy egg co. to deliver their new 2025 TV, radio, digital & OOH campaign. From concept through to production, this campaign focuses on welfare and taste, showing customers how extra effort from the happy egg co farmers translates to tasty eggs”

Live & Breathe launches 2025 campaign for the happy egg co