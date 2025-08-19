Live & Breathe unveils Living Commerce: a refreshed model for the experience-led retail era
Born from an internal evolution initiative dubbed Project Flourish, Living Commerce is not a reinvention, but a natural distillation of Live & Breathe’s unique capabilities.
The model will give each client a unique ‘Living Commerce score’, delivered against mutually-agreed KPIs. These are focused on where the commerce opportunities are, what experiences can capitalise on them and how to make them happen.
The score helps to analyse over time how a brand’s performance through customer experience impacts company growth.
The agency’s work increasingly spans retail, experiential, digital content, social, and live brand interaction. As the agency continues to grow, the Living Commerce ethos will serve as a call to action, showcasing how Live & Breathe helps brands thrive at the intersection of creativity, commerce, and culture.
“We’ve sharpened,” said Ben Alalouff, Head of Strategy at Live & Breathe. “Living Commerce is a living, breathing, fluid approach rooted in smart thinking. It’s about embracing the totality of experience, from the tactile to the digital, and recognising that ‘commerce’ is no longer confined to a checkout.
“By weaving mutually-informative - insights, strategies and creative elements together, we deliver something that truly lives and breathes – a unique and distinct entity that always evolves as its nurtured.”
Nick Gray, Managing Director for Live & Breathe said, “Brands are rethinking their consumer experiences beyond traditional silos. More than ever, clients need work that is more effective, more connected and more efficient. Living Commerce helps us achieve that by putting experience at the centre, fusing CX thinking with creative bravery and a focus on measurable outcomes."