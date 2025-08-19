Live & Breathe unveils Living Commerce: a refreshed model for the experience-led retail era

Leading creative agency, Live & Breathe, today announces a refreshed model for delivering client work: Living Commerce. This model underscores the agency’s ambition to simplify measurement of how customer experience impacts wider commercial goals.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born from an internal evolution initiative dubbed Project Flourish, Living Commerce is not a reinvention, but a natural distillation of Live & Breathe’s unique capabilities.

The model will give each client a unique ‘Living Commerce score’, delivered against mutually-agreed KPIs. These are focused on where the commerce opportunities are, what experiences can capitalise on them and how to make them happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The score helps to analyse over time how a brand’s performance through customer experience impacts company growth.

Live & Breathe unveils Living Commerce

The agency’s work increasingly spans retail, experiential, digital content, social, and live brand interaction. As the agency continues to grow, the Living Commerce ethos will serve as a call to action, showcasing how Live & Breathe helps brands thrive at the intersection of creativity, commerce, and culture.

“We’ve sharpened,” said Ben Alalouff, Head of Strategy at Live & Breathe. “Living Commerce is a living, breathing, fluid approach rooted in smart thinking. It’s about embracing the totality of experience, from the tactile to the digital, and recognising that ‘commerce’ is no longer confined to a checkout.

“By weaving mutually-informative - insights, strategies and creative elements together, we deliver something that truly lives and breathes – a unique and distinct entity that always evolves as its nurtured.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad