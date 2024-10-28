Lloyds ‘assessing impact’ of key car finance ruling in favour of consumers

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shares in the bank, a major motor finance seller, fell last week after judges ruled that dealerships must tell customers about any commission earned when they take out the loans. The ruling makes it unlawful for dealers to get a commission from lenders like Lloyds and fellow motor finance seller Close Brothers “without obtaining the customer’s fully informed consent to the payment”. On Monday, Lloyds said the ruling “sets a higher bar” for disclosure of such commissions than previously thought.

The company statement added that it “notes the intention” of the three firms involved in the case to appeal over the judgment. Some in the industry are concerned it could lead to more customers demanding compensation over car finance loans sold in previous years, amid an ongoing probe into the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regulators are looking into whether companies mis-sold products to customers by using hidden so-called discretionary commission arrangements. These saw lenders let brokers and car dealers raise the interest on car finance agreements to increase the amount they get on commission, meaning customers overpay without knowing.

Lloyds Bank has said it is “assessing the potential impact” of a court ruling last week which sided with consumers in a row over commissions earned by companies selling car finance loans. (Photo by Victoria Jones/PA Wire)

The practice was banned in 2021, after regulators found it was costing drivers far more than the flat fees used in car finance today.

Lloyds and Close Brothers have already set aside hundreds of millions of pounds to cover the potential costs relating to the issue, including an expected wave of compensation payouts.