Though no role reductions are expected as part of the closure, The Yorkshire Post understands that around 20 per cent of Lloyds staff currently based in the building will transfer to the company’s Leeds office, with the remaining 80 per cent expected to work remotely by the time the Sheffield site closes.

The office is located at Furnival Court, close to Sheffield city centre.

According to Accord, the union for Lloyds Banking Group, the company also plans to close its Cheadle office in the second half of 2025. The union reported that Lloyds staff currently working full-time in the office or with a 40 per cent weekly in-office requirement would be transferred to the company’s Portland Street Manchester office.

Speaking on the Sheffield closure, a Lloyds Banking Group spokesperson said: “As part of our commitment to create a property estate with fewer, better equipped offices to suit the future of our business, we are closing our Sheffield office.

“We are building hubs and communities in our key locations to help us attract and retain the talented people we need to deliver our strategy.”

Though Lloyds has not confirmed any plans for the Sheffield site following the closure, the company announced earlier this year that it intends to redevelop its decommissioned offices and data centres into social housing. The company said in July that a full review of its legacy commercial real-estate portfolio was under way.

It said at the time that plans were progressing to “finalise additional sites that could also be developed by housing partners as social housing in the coming years.”

Lloyds has said it intends to begin this project with its former office and data centre in Pudsey, West Yorkshire, with work set to begin in 2026, subject to planning approval.

If it goes ahead, the project will see the creation of 80 new homes. The group said the homes could be available for social rent and would “help to increase the supply of good, affordable homes in the UK.”

Lloyds officially opened its new Leeds offices, located inside 11 and 12 Wellington Place, earlier this year.

The site has been described as “the most energy-efficient office building in Leeds”. Lloyds Banking Group currently operates from five and a half floors in the building.

The company currently holds around 7,500 employees in the Yorkshire region. In July, Lloyds also announced a £200m financing commitment to support local providers who “provide housing to those who need it most”.

It said the scheme would focus on those experiencing homelessness or individuals with special needs, adding that the financial commitment would enable small housing providers to increase the number of homes they can make.