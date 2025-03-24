Lloyds Banking Group seeks developer to create 100 new homes on Pudsey site

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the first affordable housing redevelopment project from the bank and the scheme is now on the market.

Lloyds said it has designed a fully affordable housing plan for the site for prospective developers to follow, which has full support from Leeds City Council.

A spokesperson said: “The plans include a 93-unit affordable housing scheme comprising both houses and apartments, catering to diverse needs with a mix of one, two, three, and four-bedroom properties, along with green spaces and residential gardens.

The site in Pudsey could become the new location for 100 new homes

“By regenerating a brownfield site, the development aims to provide much-needed affordable housing in an established community while contributing to urban renewal efforts.

“The successful developer will take forward a final design scheme to Leeds City Council to obtain full planning consent.”

Mark Burton, Lloyds Banking Group Ambassador for Yorkshire and The Humber said: “This is an important first step in our plan to provide around 100 new affordable homes at our site in Pudsey and I am delighted to see it. The lack of genuinely affordable housing in our communities means too many people are living in insecure or poor-quality conditions.

"We’re working with local authorities in order to understand where our former sites may be well-positioned to support residential needs.

"I hope what we are seeking to do in Pudsey sparks many similar solutions around the UK – helping more people to access a safe and sustainable home.”

A spokesperson added: “Lloyds Banking Group is the first UK bank to enter the social housing market directly, offering families at risk of homelessness access to good-quality, affordable housing.

“This initiative aligns with the group's commitment to repurpose decommissioned commercial properties for social housing, announced in July 2024.

It is expected that construction could begin in late 2026.

“A review of the group’s legacy commercial real-estate portfolio is ongoing, with additional sites under consideration for redevelopment.”