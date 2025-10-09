Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lloyds already has a provision of £1.2bn reserved for the mis-selling issue.

But it said it was likely this will not be enough, having studied the proposals published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lloyds has significant exposure to the car finance industry through its Black Horse business.

Lloyds Banking Group has warned it may need to set aside a "material" sum of extra money to cover the cost of the UK watchdog's proposed motor finance compensation scheme. (Photo by Yui Mok/PA Wire)

The bank told investors: “Uncertainties remain outstanding on the interpretation and implementation of the proposals but based on our initial analysis and the characteristics of the proposed scheme, an additional provision is likely to be required which may be material.

“This remains subject to ongoing analysis and review of the proposals. The group will continue to update the market as and when appropriate.”

Some 14 million car finance agreements are due compensation under the FCA’s proposed scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is because motor firms broke the law and its rules when they sold loans to people between 2007 and 2024, by not properly disclosing information to customers about commission arrangements.