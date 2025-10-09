Lloyds may need to set aside 'material' sum of extra cash to cover compensation scheme
Lloyds already has a provision of £1.2bn reserved for the mis-selling issue.
But it said it was likely this will not be enough, having studied the proposals published by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Tuesday.
Lloyds has significant exposure to the car finance industry through its Black Horse business.
The bank told investors: “Uncertainties remain outstanding on the interpretation and implementation of the proposals but based on our initial analysis and the characteristics of the proposed scheme, an additional provision is likely to be required which may be material.
“This remains subject to ongoing analysis and review of the proposals. The group will continue to update the market as and when appropriate.”
Some 14 million car finance agreements are due compensation under the FCA’s proposed scheme.
This is because motor firms broke the law and its rules when they sold loans to people between 2007 and 2024, by not properly disclosing information to customers about commission arrangements.
This meant people were treated unfairly and potentially not given a fair deal. The regulator estimated that the industry could foot a bill totalling £8.2bn worth of payouts, based on around 85 per cent of eligible customers taking part in its scheme.