Lloyds sees profits hit £2bn following economic rebound

Britain's biggest mortgage lender, which includes Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland, said pre-tax profits doubled over the quarter.

The banking giant posted pre-tax profits of £2bn in the three months to September 30, up from £1bn in the same quarter in 2020. This was higher than analysts' forecasts of £1.3bn.

The increase came after the bank released more cash held aside during the pandemic, including £84m in the quarter, meaning that £740m of the £1.2bn held during the Covid-19 crisis has now been added back to the balance sheet.

Over the first nine months of the year, this equates to pre-tax profits of £5.9bn.

The UK’s biggest mortgage lender said it enjoyed a boost as it released more cash to its balance sheet held back during the pandemic.

It also enjoyed strong growth in mortgage lending, which was up £2.7bnn in the quarter. Deposits also rose.

The bank said it will see future revenues ahead of previous guidance, including return on tangible equity – a key measure in the sector – now expected to be more than 10 per cent.

Chief executive Charlie Nunn, who recently joined from HSBC, said he will be unveiling a new strategic review, although he did not go into detail.