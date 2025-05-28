Loan charge: 'Chronic and appalling mis-selling' at heart of scandal, say MPs

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government clearly believes that Ray McCann, a former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, has the skill to finally bring the curtain down on the loan charge scandal. Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury James Murray has commissioned Mr McCann to lead a review into the loan charge after a long-running campaign from hundreds of MPs, who believe the policy is punitive. The loan charge, first announced in 2016, was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes that seek to avoid charges of income tax and National Insurance by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically a loan. There was an outcry when thousands of people on modest incomes were hit with life-changing bills due to the charge, after they acted on professional advice. Mr McCann will report and present his recommendations to Mr Murray by the summer.

However, members of the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness Group (APPG) have expressed concerns about the review’s limited scope. In a letter to Mr McCann, the MPs state that the “review is not a review of the loan charge itself, nor the whole issue and scandal but to ‘examine the barriers preventing those who are subject to the loan charge but have not already settled’.”

Although they welcomed a recent meeting with Mr McCann, the MPs say they are concerned that he appears to have already assumed that the tax is due from individuals affected by the loan charge.

In a letter, the members of the All-Party Parliamentary Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness Group, said: "Schemes were pushed on an industrial scale and didn't only involve promoters, but also tax advisers, Chartered Accountants, recruitment agencies and umbrella companies all of whom received financial benefits and incentives from recommending and signing people up to these arrangements. That is at the heart of the Loan Charge Scandal and is why we continue to believe that it is quite wrong that those facing the Loan Charge are the only ones being pursued for the tax deemed to have been avoided".

It continues: “One of the deeply controversial things about the loan charge is that it is based not on actual tax due but on HMRC’s assumption that this tax is due from those affected. A genuine review would look at this. Moreover, as you know..the sums being demanded from people are often simply estimates of what HMRC thinks they would have paid under Pay as You Earn income tax, when many thousands of those affected would otherwise have worked through a limited company. Many of the contractors affected were never given the opportunity to work as an employee of the end client, making it even more troubling that HMRC assumes that they should have been..

This is at the heart of the scandal and why the MPs continue to believe that it is wrong that those facing the loan charge are the only ones being pursued for the tax deemed to have been avoided. Mr McCann told The Yorkshire Post he did not intend to make any further comment until the review is completed.

Everyone must wish him well as he faces the herculean task of providing the Government with a road map for resolving this tragic debacle.