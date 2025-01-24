Loan charge: Ray McCann to lead fresh review into controversial tax policy

A new independent review into the Loan Charge has today been launched by Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray. Minister Murray has commissioned Ray McCann, former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, to lead the new independent review. ( Photo by John Walton/PA Wire)

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, James Murray, has commissioned Ray McCann, the former President of the Chartered Institute of Taxation, to lead the review after a long-running campaign from hundreds of MPs, who believe the policy is unfair.

The Loan Charge, first announced in 2016, was designed to tackle historical use of contrived tax avoidance schemes that seek to avoid charges of income tax and National Insurance by disguising remuneration as a form of non-taxable payment, typically a loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was an outcry after thousands of people on modest incomes were hit with life-changing bills due to the loan charge, after they acted on professional advice to honour their responsibilities as taxpayers. Changes were made to the loan charge following a review in 2019 which reduced its impact, but the Loan Charge & Taxpayer Fairness All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) still believes the policy is deeply flawed and has repeatedly called for a fresh independent review.

The controversial tax policy has affected an estimated 60,000 people and been linked to 10 suicides, the House of Commons was told during a debate in January last year.

In a statement issued today, the Treasury said: “These schemes have existed since at least the mid-1990s and have been considered by the courts. In the most notable case in 2017, the Supreme Court agreed with HMRC that schemes that redirect earnings and ultimately pay them in the form of loans do not succeed in avoiding tax.

“In a further decision in 2022, the Court of Appeal confirmed that even where other parties (such as employers or agencies) have obligations to operate PAYE, the liability for income tax is that of the employee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government recognises the decisions of the courts and believes it is right that those who did not pay the right amount of income tax and National Insurance are required to resolve their affairs with HMRC.

“However, there remain ongoing concerns about the loan charge, including the size of liabilities owed by some of those affected and their ability to pay the tax that they owe in a reasonable timeframe.”

The statement added: “The new independent review aims to bring the matter to a close for those affected while ensuring fairness for all taxpayers and that appropriate support is in place for those subject to the loan charge.

"Ray McCann will review the barriers preventing those subject to the loan charge from reaching resolution with HMRC and recommend ways in which they can be encouraged to do so.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Government's response to the review will be consistent with its approach to closing the tax gap and the fiscal position.”

Mr Murray said: “Today, we honour our commitment to launch an independent review of the loan charge, bringing the matter to a close for those affected while maintaining fairness for all taxpayers.”

Mr McCann said: “The controversy surrounding the loan charge has for too long acted as a barrier to bringing matters to a close for both the individuals involved and for HMRC. I was pleased to be asked to help find ways whereby those involved can reach an agreement with HMRC that balances their right to be treated fairly with the expectation of the vast majority of taxpayers who have paid all of the tax and NIC due on their earnings. My review will be entirely directed to that end.”

The review was first announced at the Autumn Budget 2024, which was delivered by the Chancellor Rachel Reeves. The reviewer will present his final report to the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury by summer 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Murray told The Yorkshire Post: “Over the summer, after I was appointed, I met with loan charge campaigners and some of those affected by the loan charge.

"In my meetings, particularly with those who are directly affected by the loan charge, I saw that they could not see a way through this issue.

"I saw the distress the issue was causing them and the need for them to find a solution.

"What I was keen to do was focus our independent review on making recommendations about how we get to a solution for people so we can finally bring this matter to a close for those affected.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Ray will be leading the review,’’ Mr Murray added; “He's got a lot of experience in the tax world and he's worked with me over the last few months to develop the objectives of the review and the terms of reference.

"Something I was very keen to ensure was that the review is genuinely independent and will be understood to be genuinely independent by members of the public, so that they can have trust in the process.

"There may be people who would have wanted the scope or definition of the review to be slightly different but I hope people will understand my reasoning for a focused review and people will have trust in the review. It will be genuinely independent.

"Ray will be supported by a secretariat of civil servants who have never worked on the loan charge before. It will be held in an office which is not in the Treasury to make sure it has that physical separation. It will be for Ray to lead the review and then come back with recommendations in the summer."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of the wider issues around the promotion of tax avoidance schemes, already since we took office we have in the Autumn Budget announced a focus on strengthening the law to tackle promoters of tax avoidance so that's a priority for us more generally."

"While the review is being carried out, HMRC will not enforce loan charge liabilities and if people have come to a settlement they have not yet paid off what they owe in full, they can choose to pause their repayments if they want to.

“To be clear, interest will still accrue on payments linked to the loan charge but in terms of the enforcement or individuals making repayments those can be paused during the review.”

"Whenever people lose loved ones, I have nothing but sympathy for what they're going through,’’ Mr Murray added. “

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the people I met are facing real distress and anguish, worrying about how they are going to bring this matter to a close, that for me really underscores the fact that we need to find a solution to this.

"It's been going on for such a long time. The review I'm commissioning is very focused; I don't want the review to get bogged down for years and years while people have this hanging over them. I want a solution.”

Mr McCann's appointment was welcomed on the social media site X by Dan Neidle, the founder of Tax Policy Associates, who said he was exactly the person needed to reach a sensible outcome for people faced with impossible liabilities.

However, Greg Smith MP, Co-Chair of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness APPG said: “What has been announced today is not only a farce, but it is not actually a review of the Loan Charge, which is what the Chancellor promised. The supposed review starts by justifying the Loan Charge and it also makes clear that it will not change the position people are in, nor review the legislation and whether it was fair and justified.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The review was also condemned by Steve Packham from the Loan Charge Action Group, who said: “What the Government has announced today is not a review at all, as it actually astonishingly excludes reviewing the Loan Charge. It is a complete sham and a betrayal of the promise made by Rachel Reeves last year.