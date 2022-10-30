Local artist teams up with iconic Yorkshire bakery following viral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Eleanor Tomlinson has teamed up with iconic Yorkshire bakery, Lottie Shaw’s to create a range of girfts in the run up to Christmas.

MsTomlinson said: “I started working on this collaboration before Her Majesty sadly passed away, and things have been a bit crazy since then. I’ve been sending quintessentially Yorkshire artwork with paintings of tractors and pheasants to places as far away as Texas and the first batch of my Christmas range sold out in 24 hours.

"It’s been phenomenal, but I’m delighted to have finally put the finishing touches to this exciting collaboration with Lottie Shaw’s. Lottie Shaw’s and I are on the same wavelength; we both embrace our Yorkshire heritage and importantly, we’re both lucky enough to be making a living out of what we love to do."

Following viral tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, local artist teams up with iconic Yorkshire bakery

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Tomlinson has created three bespoke illustrations for the bakery, which celebrate some of “life’s little moments that deserve a seriously good treat”.