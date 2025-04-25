Local Estate Agents celebrates 30 years of lettings in Bradford

Bradford-based Robert Watts Estate Agents is celebrating its lettings department, which has reached 30 years in business this year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Set up in 1995 by Managing Director (Sales, New Homes & Surveys) James Watts, the lettings arm of Robert Watts Estate Agents began from the Birkenshaw office as a one-man operation. Now overseen by Kate Watts, Managing Director for Lettings, the agency’s lettings department employs 11 people and successfully manages over 800 properties across West Yorkshire.

Speaking about the anniversary, James said: “It’s incredible to see how our lettings business has grown over the last 30 years, from it’s humble beginnings with just me learning on the job, to the fantastic department that has been grown and developed by Kate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our lettings service has gone from strength to strength in recent years, and we are very proud of the service we have been able to offer both landlords and tenants across West Yorkshire.”

James Watts & Kate Watts, Managing Directors at Robert Watts Estate Agents.

During the last 12 months, the lettings market has seen a lot of change, with the Government seeking to make reforms to the sector as a whole, creating some uncertainty in the market. However, this hasn’t deterred the Robert Watts team.

Managing Director (Lettings) Kate said: “We are feeling positive about the future of the lettings market, particularly here in West Yorkshire.

“After 30 years in the business, we are confident we can provide the best support possible for both landlords and tenants in their rental journeys and as a team, we are still seeing a high level of interest for properties to rent in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With over 800 properties currently in our portfolio, our team has the experience to deal with the changes in the market and ensure any upcoming changes to legislation are quickly and clearly communicated to both our landlords and tenants.

“It is fantastic to celebrate 30 years of lettings as a team, and we can’t wait to continue helping landlords and tenants across West Yorkshire for many years to come.”