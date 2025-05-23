Local Handlebar heroes ride 966 miles for charity

Dubbed the Handlebar Heroes, this dedicated team are riding the length of Britain in just eight days, raising vital funds for Cancer Research UK and Andy’s Man Club.

The ride begins on 17th May and culminates on 24th May 2025, taking the riders through the diverse terrains of England, Wales, and Scotland, crossing countryside, cities, and everything in between, all to raise over £30,000 for two causes close to their hearts.

Meet the Riders: Four Men, One Mission

Industry champions Leigh Greenwood, Chris Wann, Ashley Parkinson, and Gareth Turner are leaving behind their day jobs in the glazing and building sectors to take on this iconic challenge. United by a shared desire to give back, they are cycling not just as individuals, but as proud representatives of a united industry determined to make a difference.

More Than Just a Ride

While the physical challenge is monumental, the goal goes far beyond distance. This campaign is about raising awareness and funds for life-changing causes:

, the UK’s leading cancer charity, is working tirelessly to prevent, diagnose, and treat cancer. Andy’s Man Club, a men’s mental health organisation, provides critical support and safe spaces to break the stigma around men’s mental wellbeing.

Each mile covered is a message of hope, for those battling illness, for families facing the unthinkable, and for anyone struggling in silence.

Industry Powering the Pedals

What began as a simple idea among colleagues has grown into a cross-industry initiative, with businesses from across the fenestration, glazing, and building sectors coming together to offer sponsorship, encouragement, and a shared sense of purpose.

Their story and progress have already generated buzz across LinkedIn, trade platforms, and social media under the hashtag #HandlebarHeroes2025,with even more eyes expected as they reach the finish line in John O’Groats on May 24.

This campaign is as much about community as it is about cycling. Here’s how you can support:

Donate and read more : https://gofund.me/dde0cf7e

: https://gofund.me/dde0cf7e Follow the journey across LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube , and TikTok for updates, behind-the-scenes videos, and live progress reports.

across , and for updates, behind-the-scenes videos, and live progress reports. Meet the team at FIT Show 2025: Connect with the riders, hear their story, and show your support as they prepare to begin.