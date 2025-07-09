Local opticians raise glasses to store’s relaunch

This weekend, Pocklington opticians celebrated their new ownership by inviting the Mayor to the community reopening event.

Celebrations were in full swing this weekend as a local opticians marked their store’s new ownership - with Pocklington’s Mayor, Roly Cronshaw, officiating the reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Colleagues, family members, and customers were welcomed to celebrate the exciting opening on Market Place with a selection of optical-themed cakes that were lovingly crafted by the team. Visitors had the chance to spin the wheel for a chance to win a selection of prizes, including branded gifts, a free eye test, and the golden ticket – 50% off a pair of glasses.

Pocklington’s Mayor, Councillor Roly Cronshaw, said: ‘It was wonderful to meet the dedicated team at Specsavers Pocklington and celebrate the relaunch with them. I am pleased that our town can continue to benefit from the expertise of the store's team and the variety of services available.

Amy Sheldon and Sejal Patel celebrate their new director handover with a fun-filled day

‘Specsavers has been an integral part of the Pocklington High Street for many years. With the demise of many businesses, both locally and nationally, it is really positive to see Amy and Sejal take steps to relaunch this vital asset, greatly benefitting Pocklington Town and the local community.’

Sejal Patel, director at Specsavers Pocklington, said: ‘We’re delighted to take on the role of Directors at Specsavers Pocklington, and it was wonderful this weekend to be able to celebrate our handover with our customers.

Amy Sheldon, director at Specsavers Pocklington, adds: ‘Our goal is to continue providing outstanding eye and hearing care to our community and to build upon the strong foundation established by our predecessor. We’re committed to working closely with our driven team to provide the community with the care they deserve, supporting the health and wellbeing of our valued customers.’

