Local opticians undergoes transformative refurbishment

Independent opticians, Simon Falk Eyecare in Roundhay, Leeds, recently completed a refurbishment following two new Directors stepping up within the team.

Simon Falk Eyecare situated on Roundhay Road, has dedicated its efforts to enhancing the quality of service offered to their valued patients. The refurbishment project has brought about several significant improvements, aimed at ensuring a more comfortable and efficient experience for all.

Following a short closure towards the end of last year, during which the team continued to serve patients from the premises next door, the practice has now reopened to showcase their new look and expanded services.

Furthermore, the practice has recently acquired two new Directors who are keen to see Simon Falk Eyecare remain at the forefront of the optical industry.

Simon Falk Eyecare's newly refurbished interior.

Julie Clarkson, Director and Contact Lens Specialist, joined the team in 2002 and over the years has built strong ties with patients in and around the local area. Leah Khan joined the Simon Falk Eyecare team in 2021 as an experienced optometrist, developing specialist expertise surrounding dry eye and macular degeneration.

Speaking on the new role and her vision for the future of Simon Falk Eyecare, Julie said: “We’re looking forward to some very exciting times at the practice! This refurb in particular will ensure that the excellent service we provide continues well into the future for our patients.”

Leah added: “It’s an honour to step up to this role at such a highly regarded practice. The whole team is passionate about providing the very best service for our patients and we will endeavour to uphold those same values and high standards moving forwards.”

The newly refurbished practice now boasts an increased number of testing rooms including an audiology room and pre-screening room. This expansion is a testament to Simon Falk Eyecare’s commitment to delivering regular, high quality eye examinations with a personal, friendly independent touch to the local community and beyond.

(L-R) Directors Simon Falk, Julie Clarkson and Leah Khan.

With two new front of house staff joining the team, patients will see huge benefits from these recent changes, making way for a smoother patient experience and allowing the team to spend more time with patients during each appointment.

Director and Optometrist, Simon Falk, further commented on the exciting developments: "We are thrilled to finally complete our newly refurbished practice especially as we have just celebrated our 25th anniversary of caring for the eyes and ears of the Roundhay community.”

“Over the years, our goal has always been to provide exceptional eye care services, and these improvements allow us to better serve our patients and meet their needs more effectively, with the practice now feeling much more spacious and refreshed."