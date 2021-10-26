Log cabin and shed making company invests £4m in new Yorkshire base

Woodlands Home and Garden Group is relocating its Rodley production site to the under construction Gain Lane Enterprise Zone.There are currently 20 staff at the new site, eight of which are newly created roles, and the company says it will create another 40 new jobs at the Thornbury site within the next six months.

The new 32.000 sq.ft factory in Thornbury sees the transfer of Woodlands’ existing log cabin production department from their site in Rodley, where it has been based since 2005.

Woodlands is the second major business to announce a move to the site after Bradford Based cleaning company Astonish announced its plans to move from its current base off the M606 to a much larger new unit at Gain Lane.

The £4m Woodlands site in Bradford

The programme involves the Authority funding works, like new road access and site remediation, to long empty swathes of land in an effort to make them more attractive to businesses.

The Authority invested £10m in the Gain Lane site.

A similar development is currently underway at a site on Parry Lane. Woodlands has moved into a 32,000 square foot unit on the Woodhall Road side of the zone.

A company spokesman said: “The new site is an integral part of the strategy to help Woodlands achieve their growth targets of doubling the size of their business by 2024,which has seen a 35 per cent increase in turnover over the last 18 months alone.

“In excess of £4m has been invested in the Thornbury site, to provide a new state of the art facility for their log cabin range.

“20 employees currently operate from the new site, which includes eight newly created roles, plus 12 key employees who have been transferred from Woodlands’ existing site in Rodley.

“With innovative, new cabin models planned over the course of the next few years, the number of employees operating from the new site will increase further as the site expands. The business expects to support the new site with a total of 40 new jobs over the next six months.”

Sir Roger Marsh from the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership, said: “We’re delighted that West Yorkshire businesses are capitalising on the opportunities created by the Gain Lane Enterprise Zone.

“The development has proved very popular. Two of the five units on the site are now occupied by companies and there are plans for further expansion, with more units planned.

“The Gain Lane Enterprise Zone is ideally situated between Bradford and Leeds and offers businesses great connectivity, as well as access to West Yorkshire’s talented and vibrant workforce.

"It has the potential to support 550 new jobs and supports the Mayor’s pledge to create 1,000 well paid, skilled jobs for young people, as well as getting more of Bradford’s population into work.

“The site’s enablement, preparation works, construction of the first two units and the creation of the access road infrastructure were all supported by a grant from the West Yorkshire Combined Authority’s Local Growth Fund.