Lomond recognised by The Sunday Times as a ‘Best Place to Work 2025’

Lomond is delighted to announce that it has been named as one of the UK’s Best Places to Work in 2025, in The Sunday Times’ annual listing.

It is the second consecutive year that Lomond, a leading group of lettings and sales agents across the UK, has earned the prestigious accolade.

Lomond, whose portfolio includes Yorkshire-based Linley & Simpson and Hardisty and Co, prides itself on being a truly exceptional place to work for its hundreds of lettings and sales agents based across the Yorkshire region.

The organisation has grown rapidly in the last four years, expanding from 350 to nearly 3,000 employees. With recent investment from ICG, Lomond is poised to continue its expansion across key private rental sector hotspots across the UK, underpinned by its strong commitment to its people and core values.

Ed Phillips, Group Chief Executive of Lomond, commented:“At Lomond, we take immense pride in fostering a workplace culture that prioritises employee engagement, recognition and continuous professional development. As a previous Sunday Times Best Places to Work winner, we have built a strong foundation of trust, collaboration and innovation amongst our colleagues, and our values of Wisdom, Integrity, Success, and Evolution continue to shape our business today.

“As a leading business in the property sector, we recognise the evolving landscape and the increasing expectations for companies to create workplaces that go beyond just employment. We believe that investing in our people is the golden thread for our ongoing success, so we are committed to maintaining an environment where they thrive.

“We remain focused on our mission to create a culture where people feel inspired to do their best work. We are honoured to be named as a UK Best Place to Work again in 2025.”

Lomond’s initiatives, programmes and benefits ensure it provides the best employee experience

Following its recognition in The Sunday Times Best Places to Work last year, Lomond continued to take action to further improve its employee experience through enhanced benefits provisions as well as leadership development initiatives – including mentoring, a bespoke management development academy and its own graduate scheme, as well as diversity and inclusion programmes that ensure every team member feels valued and empowered. Employee wellbeing is at the heart of Lomond’s offering, with a dedicated benefits platform providing access to a range of lifestyle perks and wellbeing resources to support staff in aspects of life outside of work.

With mergers and acquisitions at the core of Lomond’s business, ensuring our teams are supported and recognised in an enjoyable and inclusive place to work is key to the effective integration of diverse businesses and cultures into one cohesive group.

Lomond also prioritises giving back, undertaking charity fundraising initiatives throughout the UK, supporting youth homelessness nationally as well as local grassroots organisations in the communities where we operate. These activities contribute towards a genuine feeling of empowerment and togetherness across the group.

Ultimately, achieving a place in the Sunday Times Best Places to Work list for the second year running, is testament to our 3,000 staff members who make Lomond a great place to work.

The Sunday Times’ prestigious Best Places to Work scheme has been running for more than 20 years. The nationwide workplace survey honours and celebrates the UK’s top employers – which number over 500 organisations across industries and scale. It highlights the best workplaces for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, disabled employees, ethnic minorities, younger and older workers, as well as those that provide the best wellbeing support.

For the first time, this year's survey also highlights the Best Places to Work in seven industry sectors: Business & Management Services, Hospitality, Technology, Construction & Building Materials’ Financial Services’ Marketing & Advertising and Non-Profit & Charities.

It uses 26 questions from its partner WorkL’s employee engagement survey, developed by behavioural scientists, data analysts, psychologists, business leaders, academics and other independent parties to most accurately monitor employee engagement, wellbeing and discretionary effort in the workplace.

