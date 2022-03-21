London Mayor Sadiq Khan to warn of uncertainty over future contracts on visit to Goole factory

Sadiq Khan, at the Siemens Mobility facility in Goole today to see plans for new tube trains for the capital, will speak of how investment in Transport for London (TFL) is driving recovery and jobs growth for Yorkshire. But without sufficient capital investment in TfL, he warned, future contracts may be at risk.

The Mayor said: “The best way to secure these highly skilled jobs into the future is for ministers to break the continuous cycle of short-term funding deals handed to TfL which only holds back London and the rest of the country from innovation, jobs and economic growth.

“When London succeeds, the country succeeds and vice versa,” he added. “This week the Government has the opportunity to demonstrate their commitment to levelling up and deliver the capital funding TfL and its supply chain need – without it, both London and the wider country will be held back.”

Siemens Mobility in Goole is to build half of a new 94-strong train fleet for use on the Piccadilly line from 2025, employing up to 700 people in engineering and manufacturing roles and a further 250 in construction.

It is estimated the contract could boost 1,700 jobs in the broader supply chain, while it has proved a catalyst for the Goole facility’s recent investments.

The London Mayor signified ambitions to expand the order book, but argued that TfL needed a long-term capital funding deal to ensure future projects could go ahead, fuelling nationwide recovery.

Andrew Percy, MP for Brigg and Goole said such contracts were “levelling up in action”.

He said: “Investing in London’s transport system is not only of benefit to Londoners and those who visit and do business in our capital city, it is also supporting thousands of jobs across the North and bringing hundreds of millions of pounds of investment to Goole.”

