London & Oriental secures lettings at The Lock in Leeds following refurbishment

Working with agents CBRE and WSB Property, L&O has completed lettings totalling more than 16,000 sq ft of Grade A office space. House builder Gleeson Developments has taken almost 6,000 sq ft on the ground floor east wing of the building on a 10 year lease term.
The Lock is situated within the Quayside Business Park off the A61 on the outskirts of Leeds city centre and close to Junction 7 of the M621 and Junction 44 of the M1. The two-storey office building backs on to the Leeds Liverpool canal and the River Aire
Alex Hailey, Senior Director, CBRE Office Agency team said:
“The high quality flexible office space which has been delivered following significant refurbishment and enhancement of The Lock, coupled with its excellent wellness and improved ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) credentials is providing a real draw from occupiers.
"Post pandemic, we continue to see the flight to quality office space of this kind by occupiers, who not only look for office accommodation, but seek added value to deliver wellbeing for their staff. The building’s close proximity to the riverside provides the perfect location for businesses putting wellness at the top of their agenda.”
Robin Beagley, Partner WSB Property, who concluded the Gleeson deal commented: “The letting to Gleeson is testament to the high standard of refurbishment which has been achieved at The Lock. The building offers an exceptional working environment which combined with the additional on-site amenities of EV charging, cycle storage, shower facilities and an outdoor terrace overlooking the canal, makes it an appealing proposition for occupiers.”