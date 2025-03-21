Long established Leeds-based CCTV specialist Graham Firth Communications ceases to trade

Leeds-based CCTV equipment specialist Graham Firth Communications has ceased to trade following a structured wind down after 38 years of business.

Established in 1987, Graham Firth supplied, installed and maintained temporary CCTV systems for major motorway improvements and maintenance schemes. The company built a reputation for quality products and customer service with clients throughout the UK.

Walker Singleton, specialists in asset advisory and restructuring services, has been appointed as agents and instructed to sell Graham Firth Communications’ assets by online auction.

The sale is now live and includes 100 lots comprising a range of CCTV cameras, as well as VMS and traffic monitoring equipment. All of the lots can be viewed here and the auction is closing from 12pm on Thursday, April 3.

Dan Hey, director at Walker Singleton, commented: “Graham Firth Communications is a well-established name and burgeoned a strong reputation for providing fantastic customer care, services and monitoring solutions.

“This auction will offer the buyers the chance to bid on the high-quality CCTV cameras and support equipment that made the company such a trusted supplier to clients all across the country.