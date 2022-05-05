Long leasehold on TK Maxx store in Ridings Centre, Wakefield up for auction with guide price of £200,000

The entire centre is currently up for sale but the single floor department store of 22,505 sq ft is in separate ownership and is being offered with a guide price of £200,000. TK Maxx’s lease expired at the end of last year but it is continuing to trade from the property while discussions with the landlord continue.
David Margolis, Investment Director and Auctioneer at Acuitus, comments: “TK Maxx has traded from the store since 2011 and the long leasehold interest in the property has a further 86 years to run.
“The store is close to the Merchant Gate regeneration project and will undoubtedly offer future asset management opportunities.”
The Acuitus auction will take place on May 18 at 1pm and will be broadcast via livestream on the Acuitus website with bidding online, by telephone and by proxy.