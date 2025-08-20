Longevity experts launch free community walk to tackle Yorkshire's life expectancy crisis

In response to growing concerns over Yorkshire’s declining life expectancy, Otley-based health and longevity company STILL_ is launching a free Community Longevity Walk aimed at inspiring people to live longer, healthier lives through connection, movement, and nature.

Led by Dr Hannah Beaumont and Sam Guest, co-founders of STILL_ the walk will take place on Sunday September 21. Participants will meet in Otley centre at 10am and make their way to the scenic heights of Otley Chevin, with carefully designed activities along the route that focus on scientifically proven longevity practices. These include light physical movement, cognitive challenges, and opportunities for social connection – all key components of healthy ageing.

“We know that movement, cognitive stimulation, nature, and community are some of the most powerful tools we have to improve long-term health,” says Dr Hannah Beaumont. “Yorkshire currently ranks among the lowest for life expectancy in the UK, and we want to help change that – starting right here in Otley.”

The walk is open to all ages and fitness levels and is designed to be welcoming, engaging, and educational. Along the way, participants will engage in short activities , each carefully curated to challenge functions that decline with age – including reaction games, balance challenges, and cognitive tasks.

Dr Hannah Beaumont and Sam Guest

Latest reports from Health Innovation Yorkshire & Humber record Yorkshire having the third lowest life expectancy in England for men and women.

“This isn’t about fads or fitness trends,” adds Sam Guest. “The evidence shows that small, regular actions – walking, talking, being outside – can have a big impact over time. This walk is about making those habits more accessible and doing it with the support of others.”